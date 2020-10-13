Austin Police Dept presents citywide safety plans during election period

The Austin Police Department is presenting its citywide safety plans for the election period at a briefing this afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and is taking place the APD Headquarters.

FOX 7 Austin spoke to the Travis County Sheriff's Office earlier about election safety and it said that "it works closely with election officials to ensure the safety and security of all voters and the election process" and that it "will respond to any calls for service at polling locations in our jurisdiction and enforce state laws."

The Travis County Clerk's Office also told FOX 7 Austin that there is a security plan in place involving local and federal authorities. The Travis County Clerk also reminds people that firearms are not allowed in a polling location and that a member of the public cannot show up and declare themselves as a poll watcher. No recording devices are allowed as well.

