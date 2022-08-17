Austin Police to enforce DWI initiative through Labor Day weekend

The Austin Police Department will aim to reduce the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities due to drunk driving this Labor Day weekend.

APD's Labor Day DWI Enforcement initiative will be in effect from Friday, August 19 through Monday, Sept. 5.

Vision Zero, the Austin Transportation Department funded DWI No Refusal initiative, will also be in effect. The initiative runs every Thursday through Sunday and will be in effect for an additional day on Monday, Sept. 5.

Drivers under the influence of alcohol could face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, and could lose their license, according to TxDOT.

TxDOT's Sober Rides website provides Texans with tips on how to plan ahead and find a safe ride home.