Austin police, city leaders get feedback from people living with disabilities

People living with disabilities met with Austin law enforcement and other city leaders at a town hall event on June 25 looking to strengthen community relations.

The event took place at the Asian American Resource Center and participants were also able to join the meeting via Zoom.

The conversation was the second part of a series that began last month. The first conversation focused on participants lived experiences and concerns with Austin law enforcement.

Cristina Tangredi with the Office of Police Oversight said the June 25 event "focused on intersectionality, conversation centered around that, along with more community engagement opportunities for Austin Police Department and just creating a greater understanding of all types of disabilities."

Feedback from the event is being put together in a report with recommendations that will be sent to city management and the Austin Police Department.