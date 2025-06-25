Austin Police release person-of-interest photo in Wickersham Ln. homicide

The Brief A man found shot in the neck at an Austin Apple Mart on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Keaton Delcore. Detectives believe Delcore was shot by an unidentified man after an interaction in the parking lot. Austin Police held a news conference, sharing an image of a person of interest in the case.



Investigators with the Austin Police Department have identified the victim who was found shot in the neck on Sunday morning at the Apple Mart, at 2101 Wickersham Lane.

Detectives with the Austin Police Department are expected to have a news conference on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. about the homicide. You will be able to watch the news conference here.

Austin's 30th Homicide of 2025

The backstory:

According to Austin Police, on Sunday, June 22, around 12:30 a.m., officers and Austin-Travis County EMS were called to the Apple Mart for a person bleeding on the ground.

When they arrived, they found 29-year-old Keaton Delcore on the ground with trauma to his neck. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 1 a.m.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Delcore approached an unidentified man and had an interaction with him in the parking lot. The unidentified man then shot Delcore and left the area.

Person of Interest

APD Detectives have released an image of a person of interest connected to the homicide investigation. This person of interest is believed to be a dark-skinned male, with short dreadlocks. He appears to be wearing white shoes, light-colored blue jeans and a long-sleeved black shirt with a large white "S" or possibly a dollar sign on the front.

Person of interest in the Wickersham Lane homicide (Source: Austin Police Department)

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone who may have photos, videos or potential evidence to submit the information here.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477 . A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.