Austin police identify man killed in crash on Norwood Park Blvd

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified Sean Adrian Henderson II, 37, as the man killed during a traffic incident on Wednesday, August 18.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Norwood Park Boulevard and North IH 35 Frontage Road around 1:13 a.m. for a collision. Police determined that a Maroon Chevrolet was traveling westbound on Norwood Park Boulevard when the vehicle attempted to stop at the stop sign at the intersection.

The vehicle was unable to stop and struck the retaining wall, according to police.

Henderson, the passenger in the vehicle, was transported to Round Rock Medical Center. On August 19, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

