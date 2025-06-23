Austin Police identify victim in Saturday fatal crash

article

The Brief Eddy Pena Delarosa, 27, died in a crash early Saturday morning in the 7000 block of Crystalbrook Drive in Austin. Delarosa was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by Austin Police.



Fatal Saturday Crash

What we know:

According to investigators, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Crystalbrook Drive, which is in the LBJ area of Austin.

Delarosa died at the scene, police say.

What we don't know:

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Dig deeper:

This crash is being investigated as Austin's 47th fatal crash of 2025. In those crashes, there have been 51 deaths.

On this date in 2024, there were 34 fatal crashes that resulted in 35 deaths.