Austin police identify victims killed in single-vehicle crash

The Austin Police Department (APD) has identified the victims who were killed in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month as Charlie Jackson, 39, and David Bearden, 21.

According to police, the driver of a white 2021 Toyota Camry lost control and veered off the roadway in the 5200 block of the Frontage Road for I-35 around 4:21 a.m. on Saturday, July 10. Three passengers were in the vehicle; two of the passengers, Charlie Jackson and David Bearden, were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The third passenger was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver left the scene of the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD's mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

