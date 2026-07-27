Texas investigates major tampon, cosmetics manufacturers for alleged deceptive health claims

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The Brief The Texas Attorney General's office has opened an industry-wide probe into major feminine care and cosmetics brands over potential misleading safety claims regarding toxic chemicals and heavy metals. Regulators issued Civil Investigative Demands to prominent feminine hygiene brands—including Tampax, Kotex, L., and LOLA—while also scrutinizing "clean" beauty labels and lip products applied daily. The state-level inquiry follows a landmark UC Berkeley study that detected heavy metals like lead and cadmium in tampons, raising fears about toxic exposure and deceptive trade practices.



The Texas Attorney General's office has launched sweeping, industry-wide investigations into major manufacturers of feminine care and cosmetic products over concerns that companies may be misleading consumers about the presence of toxic chemicals and heavy metals.

Sweeping investigation launched

What we know:

The investigations, led by the Texas Office of the Attorney General, are examining potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. State officials are assessing whether brands have misrepresented the safety, quality, or chemical composition of everyday items marketed to women and children.

As part of the inquiry, state investigators issued Civil Investigative Demands to several prominent feminine care brands, including Tampax, Kotex, L., and LOLA.

The probe into feminine hygiene products follows a landmark 2024 University of California, Berkeley study that detected measurable concentrations of 16 heavy metals, including lead, arsenic, and cadmium, in more than 30 tampon products spanning 14 brands. Public health authorities maintain that there is no known safe level of lead exposure.

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State officials noted that the investigation will also scrutinize newer brands marketing themselves as "clean" or "non-toxic," assessing whether their health-conscious claims are independently verified.

Simultaneously, state regulators are targeting popular lip products, including lip balms and lipsticks, that are routinely applied multiple times a day. Authorities highlighted concerns regarding petroleum-based ingredients, synthetic dyes, and titanium dioxide, noting that lip tissues absorb compounds more readily than other skin.

What they're saying:

"I will continue to work tirelessly to help Make America Healthy Again by stopping companies that illegally put toxic heavy metals and dangerous chemicals in their products," said Attorney General Ken Paxton. "Many corporations have neglected the health of women by using harmful ingredients in their everyday products, but my office will fight to defend Texas women and their health. No corporation should mislead women about the safety of its products, and my office will thoroughly investigate any company that harms the health of Texans."

Investigators also raised concerns about marketing tactics, pointing out that several cosmetics brands partner with iconic food companies or target children, potentially misleading consumers into believing the products are safe for ingestion.

State officials said the investigations aim to ensure transparency and protect Texas consumers from deceptive trade practices regarding health and personal care items.