Austin police investigating 2 early morning Sunday homicides

Austin Police are investigating two homicides that happened within minutes of each other early Sunday morning. However, the two incidents are said not to be connected.

"Busy morning for homicide detectives and officers," said Demitri Hobbs, APD Senior Patrol Officer.

The first homicide occurred at 2:21 a.m. Sunday morning in a nightclub parking lot on the 600 block of North Lamar.

"There were several calls because there's lots of witnesses here that saw the disturbance outside the club and then the shots being fired," said Ofc. Hobbs.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds. He died due to his injuries.

Five minutes later at 2:26 a.m., Austin Police were called out to a stabbing on 6th and Nueces. Officer found another man in his 20s who had been stabbed multiple times.

"EMS loaded up that person and took them to Dell Seton and then was later pronounced at Dell Seton because he succumbed to his wounds," said Ofc. Hobbs.

Both incidents are now being handled by Austin Police's homicide unit.

Police say they do believe they have potential suspects in mind. However, they are not yet in custody.

If you have any information on any of these cases, call the police.

