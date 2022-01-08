Austin police investigating after body found in East Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating after a body was found in the water in East Austin.

Authorities were called to Loyola Lane between Crystalbrook Drive and Johnny Morris Road around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 8 where a person was found dead right near the Walnut Creek Trail.

ATCEMS and Austin Fire crews arrived at the scene to pull the body from the water.

Police are continuing to investigate how the person died and are not releasing their identity.

This is the second submerged body Austin officials have been called to investigate in the last three days. On Jan. 6, a man's body was found in Lady Bird Lake near Riverside Drive in downtown Austin.

