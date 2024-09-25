Austin police investigating multiple murders within a week

The brief Austin police are investigating two different homicide investigations within a week. On Sept. 21, two people were found dead in South Austin. The shooter, the victims' grandson, was arrested. On Sept. 24, two bodies were found in a Northwest Austin apartment complex.



Austin police are investigating after the bodies of two people were found inside an apartment complex in Northwest Austin on Tuesday. This comes just three days after a double homicide in South Austin.

On Wednesday, residents at the DK Riata apartments in Northwest Austin were still trying to process after two people were found dead.

"It’s a really quiet neighborhood. Nothing really happens here," said Kiara Holloway.

It all began with a 911 call around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check at the complex off McNeil and Parmer. Around 2:45 p.m., police arrived and found two bodies in an apartment.

Neighbors like Holloway witnessed the commotion.

"I really just saw crime scene vehicles all over, and yellow tape around the apartment and things like that. And there was a lot of activity out here," said Holloway.

Austin police are not confirming whether this was a murder-suicide, but in a press conference they suggested only one of the deaths may have been a homicide. Detectives did say there was no threat to the public.

"They’re saying it's an isolated incident, not to worry. So I'm trying to get more details, like if we should be worried or what's kind of going on," said Holloway.

Holloway says to hear about deadly violence so close to home is unnerving to say the least, especially after moving from a higher-crime area.

"I came here because it was quieter, not as much activity. And so I was really surprised that something like this happened in this area," said Holloway.

All this came just three days after a separate double homicide on Brookhill Drive in South Austin. Chevy Monaghan, 21, was arrested and is charged with capital murder in the deaths of his grandparents, Anthony and Shari Maxa, both 76.

Overall, the City of Austin has seen 46 homicides so far in 2024, one more than the 45 the city had at this time last year.