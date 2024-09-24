Body found in Northwest Austin; APD investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Northwest Austin.
Austin police said on Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 6:30 p.m., a body was found in the 5700 block of Diehl Trail.
MORE STORIES:
- New FBI report shows violent crime is down nationally, but critics disagree
- Kyle child molester sentenced to 40 years in prison
- San Marcos High School given the 'all-clear' by police after anonymous threat
An investigation is underway.
This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates