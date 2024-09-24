Expand / Collapse search

Body found in Northwest Austin; APD investigating

Published  September 24, 2024 7:16pm CDT
Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Northwest Austin.

Austin police said on Tuesday, Sept. 24, around 6:30 p.m., a body was found in the 5700 block of Diehl Trail.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates