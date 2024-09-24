Man shot his grandparents multiple times, stole jewelry and victims' bank checks: affidavit

The brief A man was arrested for capital murder after killing his grandparents in South Austin. The victims were both shot multiple times, an affidavit states. After the shooting, the man stole the victims' jewelry and bank checks.



New details were released in a South Austin double murder. A man is accused of shooting his grandparents multiple times in their home.

Police said on Saturday, Sept. 21, neighbors dialed 911 with concerns about the couple living next door after their grandson refused to let anyone inside their home. The weekend welfare check turned into a double homicide investigation.

Corporal Matthew Nonweiler is with the Austin Police Department.

"The person who called 911 requested a check welfare on a residence in the 2300 block of Brookhill Drive," said Matthew Nonweiler.

21-year-old Chevy Monaghan

21-year-old Chevy Monaghan is charged with capital murder in the deaths of his 76-year-old grandparents. According to the affidavit, the grandfather, Anthony Maxa, was shot six times. The grandmother, Shari Maxa, was shot three times.

"Officers arrived, they made entry to do that check welfare, and they located two obviously deceased individuals with multiple trauma wounds incompatible with life," said Nonweiler.

Officers then decided to frisk Monaghan, which led them to find ammunition, a string of pearls, and two of his grandmother’s prescription bottles in his pockets.

When looking around the home, police noticed the Maxas' bedroom had been ransacked. Drawers were thrown onto the floor, and jewelry boxes were emptied. A pistol was also found in Monaghan’s room.

In the Maxas' car, there were backpacks filled with dozens of boxes of women’s jewelry, including rings, bracelets, and necklaces. There were also bank checks belonging to the victims and more ammunition.

"This is currently being investigated as the 44 and 45th homicides of the year in Austin," said Nonweiler.

The legal papers state the pistol was purchased at an Austin pawn shop in July.

Neighbors are mourning the couple’s deaths and are showing their support to the family during this difficult time. They described the Maxas as being kind people and great neighbors.