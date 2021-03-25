Austin police investigating suspicious death on Kenyon Drive
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a suspicious death in South Austin.
Police say the call about the suspicious death in the 1100 block of Kenyon Drive came in at around 12:18 p.m.
Officials are expected to provide a briefing about the investigation at 3 p.m. The briefing will be streamed on fox7austin.com and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.
No further details have been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.