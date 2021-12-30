Austin police looking for drivers in 2 deadly hit-and-run crashes

The Austin Police Department is looking for the drivers in two separate deadly hit-and-run crashes. Police say an unidentified white female was killed in a crash on December 22 and 27-year-old Uriel Veloz was killed in a crash on December 23.

Anyone with information regarding the cases is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or use the Crime Stoppers app. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

CRASH ON DECEMBER 22

The crash on December 22 happened at around 10:30 p.m. in the 5300 block of North I-35 northbound frontage road. Police say an unidentified white female was struck by a vehicle and that the driver of the vehicle left the scene heading northbound on I-35. The victim was taken to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

The vehicle that left the scene is believed to be a 2019-2022 dark gray Nissan Altima which police say will have significant damage to the front and undercarriage of the vehicle.

CRASH ON DECEMBER 23

On December 23, APD responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at around 10:42 p.m. in the 13500 block of North I-35. Veloz was hit and killed and police say the driver of the vehicle left the scene heading northbound on I-35.

It is believed the vehicle that left the scene is a 2013-2015 Nissan Pathfinder which would have significant damage to the front and undercarriage of the vehicle including the radiator.

