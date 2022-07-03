Austin police looking for missing adult

The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing adult.

APD says that Keaton Long was last heard from around 11:30 p.m. July 2 and was reported missing about half an hour later. He has not contacted family since, and they are concerned about his wellbeing.

Keaton Long (Austin Police Department)

Long is described as a white male, 6 feet and 190 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.