Austin police launch 'No Refusal' DWI enforcement during spring break

Austin police are cracking down on drunk drivers during spring break with a "No Refusal" initiative. This year, APD is teaming up with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to put extra officers on the streets.

From March 3-19, APD and TxDOT will focus on having more officers making traffic stops.

At the same time, from March 9-19, a "No Refusal" initiative will focus on gathering evidence in DWI arrests. During that time, officers will apply for blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood sample.