Austin police officer killed in crash; fundraising efforts underway for family

Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of an Austin police officer killed in a motorcycle crash.

Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Friday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.

Sgt. Deon Cockrell, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said Martin was traveling west on SH 29 as a vehicle was traveling east on the same highway. The vehicle turned left onto RM 1869 in front of Martin.

Cpl. Bino Cadenas, an Austin police officer and chairman of Austin Cops 4 Charities, said the nonprofit is raising money for Martin’s family.

"Right now they're grieving so hard and there's going to be so many burdens financially that may come up. And we're just here to provide that assistance financially, emotionally as well. We're grieving. Our brother passed and as funeral arrangements are being planned, just keep the family in your thoughts and prayers," he said.

As of Monday afternoon the group had raised approximately $15,000 for the family.