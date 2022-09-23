Austin police officer killed in Liberty Hill crash

The Austin Police Department says that one of its officers has died after a crash in Liberty Hill.

Senior APD Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin died from injuries he sustained in a crash while on his way home working his night shift.

The crash happened at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Williamson County at around 5:56 a.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating and says that Martin was traveling westbound on SH 29 while a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the same highway.

Officials say the vehicle turned left onto RM 1869 in front of Martin.

Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle had no major injuries and remained on the scene.

APD says Martin has been with the department for 16 years.

The Austin Police Honor Guard says Martin had been with APD since 2006, and during his career served in a variety of assignments including on patrol, Motors, and DWI units. He is survived by his wife Amberlee, a son, two daughters, and one granddaughter.