Austin police officer killed in crash honored with public visitation, funeral

The community is paying its respects to an Austin police officer who was killed in a crash in September.

Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23. The crash happened at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Williamson County at around 5:56 a.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating and says that Martin was traveling westbound on SH 29 while a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the same highway. The vehicle turned left onto RM 1869 in front of Martin.

Those that worked and knew Martin described him as a selfless leader. The Air Force veteran leaves behind his wife, three children, and one grandchild.

Cpl. Bino Cadenas, an Austin police officer and chairman of Austin Cops 4 Charities, said the nonprofit is raising money for Martin’s family. At least check, the group had raised more than $15,000.

Martin will be honored with a law enforcement funeral procession beginning at 7 a.m. at Cook Walden Funeral Home at 6100 North Lamar Boulevard.

The procession route will be as follows:

Left out of the driveway going North on Lamar.

Take Exit off N. Lamar to 183 to go north.

Go under 183 and make a left on NB SVC RD.

Take entrance onto 183 N/B proper

Take FM620/Lake Creek Pkwy/Pecan Park Blvd Exit

Continue on frontage through Lake Creek Pkwy

Turn left onto Pecan Park Blvd

Turn left on Ranch Road 620

Turn right on Little Elm

Enter Hill Country Bible Church at the 4th Entrance (Family Entrance sign)

Continue past the 4th parking space islands and turn left towards the overhang titled Family Entrance. Advance motors pull all the way through and line up a column of twos. The hearse will stop at the entrance.

There will be a public funeral service at 11 a.m. at Hill Country Bible Church.