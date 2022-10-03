Austin police officer killed in crash honored with public visitation, funeral
AUSTIN, Texas - The community is paying its respects to an Austin police officer who was killed in a crash in September.
Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23. The crash happened at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Williamson County at around 5:56 a.m.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating and says that Martin was traveling westbound on SH 29 while a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the same highway. The vehicle turned left onto RM 1869 in front of Martin.
Those that worked and knew Martin described him as a selfless leader. The Air Force veteran leaves behind his wife, three children, and one grandchild.
Cpl. Bino Cadenas, an Austin police officer and chairman of Austin Cops 4 Charities, said the nonprofit is raising money for Martin’s family. At least check, the group had raised more than $15,000.
Martin will be honored with a law enforcement funeral procession beginning at 7 a.m. at Cook Walden Funeral Home at 6100 North Lamar Boulevard.
The procession route will be as follows:
- Left out of the driveway going North on Lamar.
- Take Exit off N. Lamar to 183 to go north.
- Go under 183 and make a left on NB SVC RD.
- Take entrance onto 183 N/B proper
- Take FM620/Lake Creek Pkwy/Pecan Park Blvd Exit
- Continue on frontage through Lake Creek Pkwy
- Turn left onto Pecan Park Blvd
- Turn left on Ranch Road 620
- Turn right on Little Elm
- Enter Hill Country Bible Church at the 4th Entrance (Family Entrance sign)
- Continue past the 4th parking space islands and turn left towards the overhang titled Family Entrance. Advance motors pull all the way through and line up a column of twos. The hearse will stop at the entrance.
There will be a public funeral service at 11 a.m. at Hill Country Bible Church.