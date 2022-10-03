Expand / Collapse search

Austin police officer killed in crash honored with public visitation, funeral

Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The community is paying its respects to an Austin police officer who was killed in a crash in September.

Austin Police Department Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash in Liberty Hill on September 23. The crash happened at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Williamson County at around 5:56 a.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating and says that Martin was traveling westbound on SH 29 while a vehicle was traveling eastbound on the same highway. The vehicle turned left onto RM 1869 in front of Martin. 

Those that worked and knew Martin described him as a selfless leader. The Air Force veteran leaves behind his wife, three children, and one grandchild.

Cpl. Bino Cadenas, an Austin police officer and chairman of Austin Cops 4 Charities, said the nonprofit is raising money for Martin’s family. At least check, the group had raised more than $15,000.

Martin will be honored with a law enforcement funeral procession beginning at 7 a.m. at Cook Walden Funeral Home at 6100 North Lamar Boulevard. 

The procession route will be as follows:

  • Left out of the driveway going North on Lamar. 
  • Take Exit off N. Lamar to 183 to go north. 
  • Go under 183 and make a left on NB SVC RD. 
  • Take entrance onto 183 N/B proper 
  • Take FM620/Lake Creek Pkwy/Pecan Park Blvd Exit 
  • Continue on frontage through Lake Creek Pkwy
  • Turn left onto Pecan Park Blvd
  • Turn left on Ranch Road 620 
  • Turn right on Little Elm
  • Enter Hill Country Bible Church at the 4th Entrance (Family Entrance sign)
  • Continue past the 4th parking space islands and turn left towards the overhang titled Family Entrance.  Advance motors pull all the way through and line up a column of twos.  The hearse will stop at the entrance.

There will be a public funeral service at 11 a.m. at Hill Country Bible Church.