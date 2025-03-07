Austin police officer shortage should be stabilized in 2 years: Chief Davis

The Brief APD Chief Lisa Davis hopes to end the city's police officer shortage in the next two years The department is still short of 340 officers, but Chief Lisa Davis says they're on track to get better APD's 153rd Cadet Class graduated on March 7



The Austin Police Department chief hopes to end the city's officer shortage in the next couple of years.

The newest officers took their oaths on Friday, March 7.

APD's 153rd Cadet Class

What they're saying:

Twenty-nine cadets graduated from the 153rd Cadet Class.

The department is still short of 340 officers, but Chief Lisa Davis says they're on track to get better since the city signed a five-year contract with the police union last October.

"It's about knowing these are the next five years. This is what our raises are going to look like. This is what I can plan on. I think it's important for the officers that are here, but it's also important for the officers that are coming in," Davis said.

She noted there was a 164 percent increase in recruitment.

"That's people coming in and signing up to take the written test, the physical agility test to get through," Davis said.

The next class starting in April has about 100 eligible cadets.

"Those numbers may dwindle down, but I feel very optimistic to come from classes with 30 to 50 officers to going up to a class with 100," Davis said.

Dig deeper:

With the department putting out three classes a year, Davis hopes the officer shortage will be resolved in a couple of years.

"I think within a year-and-a-half, two years, we should be stabilized on where we are with our numbers. I feel very optimistic about this," she said.

She also hopes to end the backfill, where detectives are working patrol shifts.

"The goal is if we can get our recruiting efforts up, and we're continuing to put these classes out, my goal is to be done with backfill by the end of the year," she said.

As for South by Southwest, many officers have signed up to work time and a half.

"We have the people there to work it, so it is a well-oiled machine," Davis said.

Local perspective:

The department's newest officers are ready to hit the streets next month.

"I want to serve the community on their most challenging days," cadet class graduate Andrew Maestas said.

"I grew up in this community and as well as raising children in this community, so I wanted a way to give back," cadet class graduate Tara Duran said.

"There's probably not a better job out there than to be a police officer helping people, driving fast. You know, just the thrill," cadet class graduate Francisco Sada Tijerina said.