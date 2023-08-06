Police officer shot in 'chaotic scene' in Southeast Austin: APD

An Austin police officer was shot in Southeast Austin late Sunday night in a scene described by Austin's police chief as ‘very chaotic.’

Chief Joseph Chacon says it started when someone called 911 asking for a welfare check on a person living at a home on Channel Island Road, which is off Brandt Road just east of I-35.

The caller said the person had not been seen for several months and wouldn't answer the door when they knocked, so they were concerned about the person's safety.

Police say this is considered a low priority call, so officers waited a couple of hours, until around 9 p.m., to conduct the welfare check.

When they arrived, the officers knocked, but no one answered. Chief Chacon says the officers on scene determined that they were going to force their way in to make sure the person was okay.

When they went in, they announced their presence and a person inside approached them with a gun. Chief Chacon says the officers quickly retreated outside to deescalate the situation, told the man they were police and asked him to drop the gun.

As they were radioing in to let officers know what was happening, Chief Chacon says the man came out and fired multiple shots. Both officers on scene returned fire.

At 9:05 p.m., an officer radioed in to say he had been shot.

The suspect went back inside and the SWAT team was called out.

After a standoff, the suspect came out of the home and was arrested just before midnight.

Chief Chacon said when the suspect surrendered, it became clear he had a wound, and officers rendered aid to him.

Both the officer and the suspect have been taken to hospitals and neither of their injuries are expected to be life-threatening.

Chief Chacon says it appears to be an isolated incident. Both officers who fired their weapons will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, per police policy.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.