Expand / Collapse search

Scanner audio reveals more about South Austin deadly shooting

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

Scanner audio reveals more about deadly shooting

Scanner audio from Saturday's shooting that killed one officer and injured another, as well as killed two hostages and the suspect, reveals more about what happened.

AUSTIN, Texas - Caution tape and investigators are evidence of the deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning on Bernoulli Drive in South Austin.

The shooting left neighbors in disbelief.

"It's super peaceful, everyone is really friendly, everyone is really kind. It is like a nice Texas neighborhood," said neighbor Anastasia Klaffert. "We have never had any issues so this is definitely…it is a shock."

"I don't know exactly what happened with the family, the house that they were in, but I’m sure that it is really scary for everyone that is involved," she added.

Austin police mourn loss of fallen officer

Members of the Austin Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their own, and hoping for a speedy recovery for a second officer who remains in the hospital.

READ MORE

According to APD, officers were called to the South Austin neighborhood for a stabbing. Upon arrival, police were met by a victim with a stab wound and learned the suspect was holding two victims hostage inside the home.

At 3 a.m., officers forced entry into the house, and SWAT was called to assist. Upon entry, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and officers. 

Audio from the police scanners revealed what happened next.

Candlelight vigil honoring fallen APD officer

A candlelight vigil was held at City Hall in downtown Austin this evening honoring Officer Jorge Pastore.

One officer was killed, and another was injured. The suspect died from his injuries at the scene and the hostages were found with fatal wounds.

On Sunday, a candlelight vigil was held at City Hall for SPO Jorge Pastore, who was identified as the officer killed.

On Monday, the Texas House of Representatives shared a moment of silence in his honor.