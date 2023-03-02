City announces pay package for Austin Police Department

The city of Austin has announced details of its pay package for Austin Police Department officers.

The plan would offer raises for officers below the rank of assistant chief and incentives for new cadets and current officers.

The pay package is the result of an ordinance Austin City Council unanimously passed on Feb. 23 that directed Interim City Manager Jesús Garza to develop the plan.

The plan includes the following:

A 4% increase in pay for all officers under the rank of assistant chief, effective April 1, 2023

Up to a $15,000 incentive for new cadets

Retention incentives for current officers, including a pay increase for officers nearing retirement, which may help alleviate the current concern for officers considering retirement

Additional provisions within the plan include continuation of longevity pay, field training officer pay, mental health certification pay, bilingual pay, shift differential pay, assistant chief pay, among others.

The ordinance was originally introduced by Council Member Ryan Alter (District 5), which was approved as a substitute offered by Mayor Watson. Those joining as co-sponsors were Council Members Alison Alter (District 10), José Velásquez (District 3), José "Chito" Vela (District 4) and Leslie Pool (District 7).

Mayor Watson and Council Member Ryan Alter also acknowledged contributions to the ordinance from Council Member Mackenzie Kelly (District 6), who wanted to find ways to incentivize officers living in the city, and Zohaib "Zo" Qadri (District 9), who also added to the ordinance.