APD provides new details in deadly officer-involved shooting

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis is expected to provide more details about the deadly officer-involved shooting last week.

Originally, FOX 7 Austin was told more details would be provided on Tuesday, Nov. 12, but that update was postponed less than five hours before it was set to begin.

Background on shooting

Austin police say it all started a little after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, when officers attempted to stop a man who carjacked a woman in Four Points.

The suspect then stole another car from an H-E-B about half a mile away.

Police found the stolen vehicle at the MAA Canyon Creek Apartment Complex off FM 620. When the suspect was found, he kicked down the door to an apartment.

Chief Davis said when he was walking out of the unit, officers asked him to stop.

"He started to run, turned, pointed his weapon at the officers and fired a shot. Officers returned fire and the subject was unfortunately pronounced deceased here," Chief Davis said.

The suspect died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.