Expand / Collapse search

APD provides new details in deadly officer-involved shooting

By
Published  November 13, 2024 2:24pm CST
Northwest Austin
FOX 7 Austin

APD provides update on deadly shooting

FULL VIDEO: Austin police gave an update on a deadly officer-involved shooting that took place on Thursday, Nov. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis is expected to provide more details about the deadly officer-involved shooting last week.

Originally, FOX 7 Austin was told more details would be provided on Tuesday, Nov. 12, but that update was postponed less than five hours before it was set to begin.

MORE STORIES:

APD cancels press conference for deadly OIS

The Austin Police Chief has yet to provide more details about an officer involved shooting after indicating she would within 24 hours. The shooting happened early morning this past Thursday.

Background on shooting

Austin police say it all started a little after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, when officers attempted to stop a man who carjacked a woman in Four Points.

The suspect then stole another car from an H-E-B about half a mile away.

Deadly OIS in NW Austin

The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Northwest Austin.

Police found the stolen vehicle at the MAA Canyon Creek Apartment Complex off FM 620. When the suspect was found, he kicked down the door to an apartment.

Chief Davis said when he was walking out of the unit, officers asked him to stop.

"He started to run, turned, pointed his weapon at the officers and fired a shot. Officers returned fire and the subject was unfortunately pronounced deceased here," Chief Davis said.

The suspect died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The source

  • Information for this report is from the Austin Police Department