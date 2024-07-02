Video released of moments leading up to man's in-custody death in South Austin

The Austin Police Department (APD) is continuing to investigate an in-custody death that took place last month in south Austin.

Police said on Monday, June 17, around 4:02 p.m., Austin 911 received multiple calls reporting a disturbance at the Circle K Convenience Store located at 8801 S IH-35 Frontage Road. Callers reported a man, later identified as Jermaine Sims, was "acting erratic" and was "throwing things" inside the store.

At 4:05 p.m., Sims stole a pickup truck from one of the gas station pumps and drove in the wrong direction on the I-35 frontage road, and crashed into multiple cars, causing minor injuries to some of the people involved.

MORE: APD investigating after man dies in police custody

At 4:10 p.m., officers took Sims into custody. About two hours later, Sims was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Because Sims died after being detained by APD officers, this is being investigated as an in-custody death.

No one else was injured during the arrest of Sims, police said.

Currently, there are no charges pending, though the case remains under active investigation.

The two subject officers in this incident were Officer Brandon Langer and Officer David Lewis. Both officers have one year of service with the department.

Several materials were released to the public by Austin police. The footage shown includes portions of the incident that were captured on a body-worn camera, and a private community member’s dash camera.

The materials include footage of the officers' actions and contain graphic content and language.

To view the materials, click here.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD’s Special Investigation Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at Austin Crime Stoppers - Capital City Area Crime Stoppers. You may remain anonymous.