APD investigating after man dies in police custody

The Austin Police Department is investigating an in-custody death in south Austin.

Police said on Monday, June 17, around 4:02 p.m., multiple 911 calls reported a disturbance at the Circle K Convenience Store at 8801 S IH-35 Frontage Road. Callers reported a man, later identified as 35-year-old Jermaine Sims, was "acting erratically" and was "throwing things" inside the store.

At 4:05 p.m., Sims stole a pickup truck from the gas station, drove in the wrong direction on the SB frontage road of I-35 at Slaughter Ln., and crashed into several vehicles.

Shortly after, officers responded to the scene and took Sims into custody.

He was taken to a local hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS and later died at 6:04 p.m.

Police said because Sims died after being detained by APD officers, this is now being investigated as an in-custody death.

The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

This incident was captured on body-worn camera and a private community member’s dash camera. Per APD policy, the videos will be released within 10 business days.

APD will conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation conducted by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney's Office and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call APD's Special Investigation Unit at (512) 974-6840 or Capitol Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477. For the Capitol Area Crime Stoppers submission, you may submit a tip online at austincrimestoppers.org. You may remain anonymous.