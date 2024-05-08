Microsoft closes four Bethesda gaming studios, including Arkane Austin

Four Bethesda and ZeniMax game studios, including one based in Austin, will be closing, according to an internal email from parent company Microsoft.

Arkane Austin, Alpha Dog Studios, Tango Gameworks, and Roundhouse Games will all be closing according to the email by Matt Booty, president of Game Content and Studios.

"These changes are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games and beloved worlds which you have nurtured over many decades," the email reads.

The email said this reprioritization means some teams will be realigned and reassigned as well.

Here are the changes going into effect:

Arkane Austin

Arkane Austin will close with some members of the team joining other studios.

Development of Arkane Austin's most recent project, Redfall, will end, and the most recent update will serve as its last. The game and its servers will remain online.

Microsoft says it will provide "make-good offers" to those who purchased the Redfall Hero Pass, which was expected to introduce "two future heroes with unique powers and gameplay," according to the game's website.

The closure is not expected to impact its sibling studio Arkane Lyon, which is currently developing Marvel's Blade.

Alpha Dog Studios

Alpha Dog Studios will close. This studio is best known for "creating fun and engaging products for iOS and Android," according to ZeniMax.

Mighty Doom will be sunset on August 7 and players will soon no longer be able to make any purchases in the game.

Tango Gameworks

Tango Gameworks will also close. This studio is best known as the creator of the Resident Evil series and The Evil Within.

Hi-Fi Rush will continue to be available to players on the platforms it is today.

Roundhouse Games

The team at Roundhouse Games will be joining ZeniMax Online Studios (ZOS) and will be working on The Elder Scrolls Online.

In addition to the closures, "a small number of roles across select Bethesda publishing and corporate teams" will also be eliminated, says the email.

