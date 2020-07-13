Austin police seeking to identify two wanted for robbing Austin convenience store at gunpoint

The Austin Police Department's Robbery Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying two men they say robbed a northeast Austin convenience store at gunpoint in late May.

APD says two men entered the store at 5029 Manor Road just after 11 p.m. on May 22 and robbed it at gunpoint. No injuries were reported.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Suspect #1 is described as a white male, between 5'8" and 5'10" and was last seen wearing a Sean John sweatshirt, Nike pants, and red boxers.

Suspect #2 is described as a white male, between 5'8" and 5'10" and was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants with a stripe down the legs, and grey gloves with a green stripe.

The suspects fled the scene eastbound on 51st Street in a light-colored SUV.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the APD Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or use the new Crime Stoppers App or APD’s mobile app, Austin PD.