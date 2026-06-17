Woman killed at South Austin apartment complex: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - A woman is dead after an incident at a South Austin apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
What we know:
APD shared around 3:41 p.m. June 17 that officers were at the scene of a homicide in the 7700 block of the south I-35 northbound service road, between William Cannon Drive and E Slaughter Lane.
In a press briefing, APD Ofc Austin Zarling said that Austin 911 received multiple calls for a shoot/stab hotshot response at the Waters at Bluff Springs.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a Hispanic woman in her 40s with trauma to her body, outside in a public area of the complex.
At 1:50 p.m., she was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Zarling says APD currently has no information on a suspect, how many people may have been involved, or what led up to the incident.
There is also no information available on how the woman exactly died.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact APD at 512-477-3588 or Capital Area Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.
This is being investigated as Austin's 29th homicide of 2026.
The Source: Information in this report comes from the Austin Police Department