Austin police searching for suspect involved in deadly shooting

The Austin Police Department has identified Jesse Hernandez, 25, as the victim of the homicide on East Riverside Drive earlier this week.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

According to police, officers responded to a shoot/stab hot shot call that occurred under the bridge in the 4400 block of East Riverside Drive around 2 p.m. on Monday, March 7. When APD officers and EMS responded, they found a male victim, Jesse Hernandez, on the ground with trauma to his body.

Despite life-saving measures, Jesse Hernandez died from his wounds.

The official manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists responded to process the scene. While speaking to witnesses, detectives learned that a male was observed running from the scene immediately after the incident occurred. The suspect was reportedly seen leaving in a dark SUV.

Description of suspect's clothing:

Orange baseball cap

Large tan jacket with a hoodie

Black pants

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the Crime Stoppers app, or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

