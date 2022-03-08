Expand / Collapse search

Austin police searching for suspect involved in deadly shooting

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department has identified Jesse Hernandez, 25, as the victim of the homicide on East Riverside Drive earlier this week.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

According to police, officers responded to a shoot/stab hot shot call that occurred under the bridge in the 4400 block of East Riverside Drive around 2 p.m. on Monday, March 7. When APD officers and EMS responded, they found a male victim, Jesse Hernandez, on the ground with trauma to his body. 

Despite life-saving measures, Jesse Hernandez died from his wounds. 

The official manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Homicide detectives and crime scene specialists responded to process the scene.  While speaking to witnesses, detectives learned that a male was observed running from the scene immediately after the incident occurred. The suspect was reportedly seen leaving in a dark SUV.

Description of suspect's clothing:

  • Orange baseball cap
  • Large tan jacket with a hoodie
  • Black pants

Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS; the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), use the Crime Stoppers app, or email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, free on iPhone and Android.

