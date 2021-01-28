Austin postpones summer camp, aquatic programs due to COVID-19

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department has postponed their summer camp and aquatic programs due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

They usually try to start registration in February for summer camps and aquatic programming in April but due to COVID-19, they are delaying both of them.

PARD has not figured out when new registration dates could begin. However, they are working with state and local authorities to keep families and employees safe.

