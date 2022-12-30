The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters

The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes.

"We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are committed to improving is leading the effort to help our community prepare before a disaster," said Juan Ortiz, the City of Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Department Director.

Whether it's floods, wildfires, extreme temperatures, or whatever else nature throws at us, the city wants to make sure Austinites have the information, tools, and resources they need.

These Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events will be an opportunity for people to have conversations with disaster preparedness experts, on-site and ready to assist with creating a personalized emergency preparedness plan.

These 3-hour open house style events will take place every third Wednesday of the month at a different Austin Public Library location.

At these events, Austinites will learn more about geographical risks in their area and how to prepare for them, and the four steps to preparedness: make a plan, build a kit, know your neighbors, and stay informed.

The first 50 guests will receive a basic emergency preparedness supply kit while supplies last, limit one per person / household.

2023 Emergency Preparedness Pop Up Schedule

District 10 Wednesday, January 18, 2023 4-7 p.m. Howson Branch

District 2 Wednesday, February 15, 2023 4-7 p.m. Southeast Branch

District 8 Wednesday, March 15, 2023 1-4 p.m. Hampton Branch

District 4 Wednesday, April 19, 2023 1-4 p.m. Little Walnut Creek

District 5 Wednesday, May 17, 2023 1-4 p.m. Menchaca Road Branch

District 6 Wednesday, June 21, 2023 4-7 p.m. Spicewood Springs

District 7 Wednesday, July 19, 2023 4-7 p.m. Yarborough Branch

District 3 Wednesday, August 16, 2023 1-4 p.m. Cepeda Branch

District 9 Wednesday, October 18, 2023 4-7 p.m. Twin Oaks Branch

District 1 Wednesday, November 15, 2023 4-7 p.m. University Hills Branch

Interpretation services will be available in Spanish and American Sign Language at each event. The public can request additional language interpreters by calling 3-1-1 no later than five days before the event you wish to attend.

For more information including the Emergency Preparedness Pop Up schedule, visit ReadyCentralTexas.org.