The City of Austin wants to help prepare you for disasters
AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin plans to hold a series of Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events in each of the City Council Districts to help people prepare for disaster before it strikes.
"We made many improvements to our internal processes after Winter Storm Uri. One initiative we are committed to improving is leading the effort to help our community prepare before a disaster," said Juan Ortiz, the City of Austin’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) Department Director.
Whether it's floods, wildfires, extreme temperatures, or whatever else nature throws at us, the city wants to make sure Austinites have the information, tools, and resources they need.
These Emergency Preparedness Pop Up events will be an opportunity for people to have conversations with disaster preparedness experts, on-site and ready to assist with creating a personalized emergency preparedness plan.
These 3-hour open house style events will take place every third Wednesday of the month at a different Austin Public Library location.
At these events, Austinites will learn more about geographical risks in their area and how to prepare for them, and the four steps to preparedness: make a plan, build a kit, know your neighbors, and stay informed.
The first 50 guests will receive a basic emergency preparedness supply kit while supplies last, limit one per person / household.
2023 Emergency Preparedness Pop Up Schedule
- District 10 Wednesday, January 18, 2023 4-7 p.m. Howson Branch
- District 2 Wednesday, February 15, 2023 4-7 p.m. Southeast Branch
- District 8 Wednesday, March 15, 2023 1-4 p.m. Hampton Branch
- District 4 Wednesday, April 19, 2023 1-4 p.m. Little Walnut Creek
- District 5 Wednesday, May 17, 2023 1-4 p.m. Menchaca Road Branch
- District 6 Wednesday, June 21, 2023 4-7 p.m. Spicewood Springs
- District 7 Wednesday, July 19, 2023 4-7 p.m. Yarborough Branch
- District 3 Wednesday, August 16, 2023 1-4 p.m. Cepeda Branch
- District 9 Wednesday, October 18, 2023 4-7 p.m. Twin Oaks Branch
- District 1 Wednesday, November 15, 2023 4-7 p.m. University Hills Branch
Interpretation services will be available in Spanish and American Sign Language at each event. The public can request additional language interpreters by calling 3-1-1 no later than five days before the event you wish to attend.
For more information including the Emergency Preparedness Pop Up schedule, visit ReadyCentralTexas.org.