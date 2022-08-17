Austin Pride 2022: W Hotel hosting 2 'Euphoric' events

Austin Pride 2022 is August 20 and some of the many events going on will be at the W Hotel in downtown Austin.

The first event, Euphoric Pride Pregame, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on August 20. It's described as a euphoric night in W Austin's Living Room with Pride weekend hostess, Vylette Ward.

Attendees can pregame their pride plans by perfecting their going-out look with makeup artists, temporary tattoos, and more! Coco Coquette will glam up attendees (sessions can be booked here).

There will also be complimentary Deep Eddy cocktails while supplies last and ice cream floats for Lick Ice Cream. Full details here.

Additionally, Barry's will be hosting a special Run and Lift class with instructor Brit N to celebrate Austin LGBTQIA+ Pride. The 50-minute fitness class includes treadmills and floor exercises, all deejayed by Soleiman. Each attendee will also receive a ticket for a free drink at the W Austin Euphoric Pride Pregame.

Barry's is located in the 2nd Street District at 408 West 2nd Street. The class will be at 1:05 p.m. and you can book here.

Vylette Ward will return for the Euphoric Drag Brunch on August 21 and will be joined by her cast of queens. After brunch guests can purchase a pool pass and hit the wet deck for a pool day. There will be a DJ from 1-5 pm and themed specialty cocktails sponsored by Deep Eddy’s vodka.

If you'd like to stay downtown for the weekend, the W is offering a Pride Package on the rooms.