Austin Public Health launches campaign amid rising HIV diagnoses

Austin Public Health (APH) is launching a campaign amid rising diagnoses of HIV in the Austin metro area.

"Ending the HIV Epidemic" campaign is to highlight local resources such as testing and treatment available to support those who have tested positive for HIV.

"While testing positive for HIV is a life-changing experience, it doesn’t have to be a life-ending one," said APH Director Adrienne Sturrup. "Our teams are here to not only provide services in a clinic – they're also here to support you as you receive the treatment you need."

According to APH, the recent rise in HIV diagnoses has been across Black, Latin, transgender individuals and white populations. A majority of new cases involve men who have sex with men, also shows that black women who have sex with men are the fastest growing demographic, nationally.

With treatment, HIV can become undetectable as the viral load is reduced. The benefit of HIV becoming undetectable means the virus is untransmittable to someone who is not HIV positive.

Testing in Travis County is provided at several locations:

APH’s Sexual Health Clinic

ASHWell

CommUnity Care

Texas Health Action (KIND Clinic)

Vivent Health

Counseling is also available to people who have tested positive.

To learn more about HIV and the resources available, click here.