Austin Public Health prioritizing COVID-19 vaccine distribution

News of an emergency COVID-19 vaccine distribution is making waves with local health officials, who are now developing their own distribution plans.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that 1.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be made available in Texas the week of Dec. 14.

“Within the end of this month we may see vaccine locally,” said Austin Public Health interim assistant director Cassandra DeLeon.

Austin Public Health has established a vaccine distribution task force to outline a plan on who would get the finite resource first.

“The people at the absolute highest risk of COVID- 19 severe illness and death are those living in nursing homes. We need to focus our efforts, very first vaccines to those in nursing homes and healthcare workers caring for individuals in those settings,” said interim health authority Dr. Mark Escott.

The news comes as a microscope sits on Texas, with the White House calling the state a red zone and suggesting stricter mitigation efforts and further reducing occupancy inside businesses.

“There may be a stage, particularly if we enter stage five, where we may want the ability to decrease capacity or occupancy of businesses to mitigate the spread. If that happens, we are happy to approach the governor,” said Escott.

As vaccine availability for the general public remains uncertain, APH cautions all to remain vigilant in transmission efforts. It will buy some time.

“We are very excited about the vaccine but we want to remind people that we want them to stay the course,” said Stephanie Hayden, Director of Austin Public Health.

