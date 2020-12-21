Austin Public Health provides coronavirus update before Christmas

Health officials with Austin Public Health are providing an update on the latest COVID-19 numbers and answering questions from the media.

Today's update comes after APH said it was closely watching data after the weekly average for hospital admissions was at the trigger point for moving Austin into Stage 5 COVID-19 risk category last week.

The City of Austin and Travis County have also extended their COVID-19 orders through mid-February.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

The orders will remain in effect until Feb. 16. The Austin-Travis County Health Authority also has extended its Health Authority Rules through April 15.

The City of Austin and Travis County orders extend existing requirements for face coverings, social distancing and limiting gatherings. The orders also add quarantine requirements the city and county say are consistent with updated Austin Public Health quarantine guidelines.

__

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK