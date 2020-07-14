Austin Public Health provides COVID-19 update to Travis County Commissioners Court

Austin Public Health is providing a COVID-19 update to the Travis County Commissioners Court.

Dr. Mark Escott is expected to address the commissioners and talk about the latest numbers as well as measures and actions related to the coronavirus.

The meeting comes as the Austin City Council recently unanimously passed two measures that will enforce COVID-19 health and safety precautions the number of cases continues to grow.

Businesses can face a civil penalty, including going to court, for violating any health authority rule. An individual can get hit with up to a $2,000 fine for violating an order. An example would be not wearing a face-covering in a business.

The enforcement measures come as city leaders try to mull over the thought of moving to stage five restrictions. UT models show the virus has been spreading more slowly, however, Austin should not let its guard down.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler had been floating the idea of a possible 35-day shutdown as well but Texas Governor Greg Abbott said that Mayor Adler should stay away from the idea of another shutdown and focus on enforcing rules that are currently in place.

