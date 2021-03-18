Austin Public Health to pilot drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine site

Austin Public Health says that it will be piloting its first drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site this weekend.

The pilot is set to take place at the Toney Burger Center and APH says that during the pilot, 1,500 people will be vaccinated and the site has the capacity to expand and serve up to 3,000 people a day.

RELATED: 2.9M fully vaccinated in Texas, why are some counties ahead of others?

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

APH says that they previously attempted drive-thru vaccinations in November at the Travis County Expo Center.

"Previously, all vaccine sites have been walk-in operations, as drive-thru sites are much more labor-intensive, requiring nearly three times as many staff and volunteers to operate," APH said in a release. "Because APH continues to receive the same amount of vaccine, site coordinators are reallocating vaccines from other locations."

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

RELATED: Mask-related incidents in Austin have spiked since Abbott's decision

APH says that across all of its vaccination sites, it has the capacity to vaccinate up to 37,000 people every week. Since January, APH says it has been receiving an average of 12,000 Moderna first doses per week, followed by the second doses four weeks later.

For more information about COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County, click here.