Austin Public Libraries to begin reopening for in-person services

Austin Public Library says its timeline for reopening to the public for limited capacity in-person Express Services will begin on Monday, May 10 at 12 libraries.

The libraries opening next month for Express in-person services are Central, Carver, Hampton Branch at Oak Hill, Manchaca, Milwood, North Village, Old Quarry, Ruiz, Spicewood Springs, St. John, Windsor Park, and Yarborough.

APL has been running curbside collection since June 2020. Officials say digital services, along with curbside pickup, will continue and the following services will be added inside the libraries:

Book and material browsing and checkout

Printing and copying

Public computers

Wi-Fi

New Library cards

Holds pickup and checkout

Technology and reference help.

APL says all of its libraries have implemented necessary precautions to keep customers and staff safe. Measures implemented include Plexiglass installed at all circulation desks, a mask requirement for all customers and staff, and the installation of bipolar ionization equipment in the HVAC Systems system-wide at all APL locations. Furniture and computers are also spaced a minimum of six feet apart

Starting Monday, June 28, in-person service will expand to all Austin Public Library branches (except those under renovation).

