Austin receives $4 million grant from EPA for new solid waste recycling program
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin is getting a big investment for a new solid waste recycling program.
The Environmental Protection Agency has picked the city for a $4 million grant going to a re-use warehouse.
The program is meant to find a new home for bulky items like furniture that sometimes end up in landfills even when there is some life left in them.
They hope to open the warehouse no later than 2026, and are looking to someday accept deconstructed building materials for reuse.
The program will offer training and development opportunities as well.