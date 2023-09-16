Drivers will now pay for parking on South Congress

For a long time, parking has been free along South Congress, but starting this September, a change is coming to the iconic bustling street.

"Our friend parked at the end of the street, and I think it's a really bad decision if they try to charge for parking here," said Fernando Uro, who’s visiting South Congress.

The decision to create paid parking along South Congress didn’t bring the most positive reactions.

"I'm not very happy because I just went to order a pizza to take away, and it used to be free, so I don't like it and sure it is probably going to hurt the businesses," Courtney Nyhuis, who parked on South Congress. "It is not as easy as it used to be."

The news didn't seem to come as a surprise though.

"I think it was eventually going to happen cause it's a very expensive place to be around," said Isaac Wolberg, a visitor to South Congress.

SOUTH CONGRESS NEWS

The city of Austin said it hopes the fees will discourage people from staying in one parking spot for too long, helping open up more space for the hundreds of people who cross South Congress daily.

"God forbid you're working at like, you know, noon when folks are already down here, you're looking at a nice little trek, which is great 100-degree weather, so just on that front alone, it kind of sucks," said Jake Temple, an employee at Stag Provisions.

Employees at local businesses will have a special parking zone on streets that run across Congress.

"Honestly, the only real option I think is just like I don't know, run more buses, more comprehensive lines and coverage," said Temple.

A map of South Congress showing new parking regulations. (City of Austin)

Paid parking or not, there's one thing most visitors can agree on: the people will still come.

"Either way tourists are still going to park," said Uro.

Austin city officials said they plan to use the funds to improve infrastructure on South Congress.

Paid parking is every Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight and again on Sunday from 1 p.m. to midnight.

There are also hybrid zones for residents and visitors.

Drivers will have to pay using the Park ATX app.