Red River Cultural District continues effort to get funds from city council

After a months-long push, and a vote to receive support from the City of Austin, the Red River Cultural District says there is still no solution to help the iconic downtown destination.

The district's interim director, Nicole Klepadlo, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to give an update.

REBECCA THOMAS: So you came on the show earlier this year. Give us some background on the challenges the district is facing.

NICOLE KLEPADLO: Sure. So our organization, you know, we're a 500 and C3, but we're also a destination, a place for tourism. And our current area is really seeing challenges with surrounding development. The music industry is changing. And, you know, our organization is a strong partner of the city, and we've been requesting some funding, and we just haven't heard back.

REBECCA THOMAS: The city Council directed the city manager to identify funding options to support venues and promote the live music capital of the world. Bring us up to speed on what has happened during the last few months.

RELATED: Red River Cultural District seeks funding aid package

NICOLE KLEPADLO: Yeah. Some really great progress was made at the February 29 City Council meeting. The Red River Cultural District also got unanimous support from the Tourist Tourism Commission, Music Commission and Downtown Commission. And the resolution directed them to come back, with a contract on May 2, and we still haven't heard anything.

REBECCA THOMAS: The city will begin accepting applications for the Austin Live Music Fund on Tuesday. There's more than $4 million in grants available. How will that factor in?

NICOLE KLEPADLO: Sure, we're really looking forward to that, but this will be direct assistance to music venues across the city, and it will be relatively competitive because there's only a portion of that fund that will be allocated to live music venues, while the other portion will be allocated to musicians.

REBECCA THOMAS: Right now, how much support do venues need, and what happens if that goal is not met?

NICOLE KLEPADLO: Sure. I mean, we are seeing down in the Red River cultural districts, venues are, you know, combating rising rents, changes in insurance requirements, insurance, spikes. So, you know, I think any assistance that the city can provide directly to music venues and also nurturing and fostering the live music economy is really needed. As we think about the next steps for the live music capital of the world.

REBECCA THOMAS: And do you have plans to meet with the city to talk about those goals moving forward?

NICOLE KLEPADLO: Sure, we are constantly in communication with the city about what they can do to not only support the Red River Cultural District, which is home to over a dozen independent live music venues, but also how it can nurture and grow and evolve the music economy as a whole.

REBECCA THOMAS: Okay, well, we are out of time. Nicole Klepadlo, of the Red River Cultural District, thank you so much for sharing your time and perspective with us.