Red River Cultural District seeks funding aid package

For years now, the Red River Cultural District has been an iconic destination in downtown Austin, hosting many popular events and festivals. But, programs like these cannot happen without money.

Interim executive director Nicole Klepadlo joined FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.

MIKE WARREN: You know, right now, the district is asking Austin residents to reach out to the city council in support of an aid package. What are the funding goals?

NICOLE KLEPADLO: Yeah. So the funding that we are seeking is really here to support the Red River Cultural District's efforts as a strong steward of live music and arts in the community. We are looking for these funds to help us not only document the story of live music in Austin by telling them the rich history of what we have down on Red River, but also to support some of our annual events like hot summer nights and free week. And we're also looking to an economic analysis to really show how much this district contributes to the community.

MIKE WARREN: You know, this all comes after certain grant requests were denied in 2023. Why didn't those grants work out?

NICOLE KLEPADLO: You know, we did apply for the elevate grant program and were declined. We did apply for an appeal for that, but were also declined. So, you know, we're looking to the city to learn more about our decline and that determination. But in the interim, we really are seeking this immediate aid package.

MIKE WARREN: You know what's at stake if these financial goals are not reached?

NICOLE KLEPADLO: Sure. You know, I mean, there is so much going on in the eastern part of downtown. As we look at downtown development and commercial affordability, you know, we have a dozen live music venues down on Red River. And, you know, the area's changing and allowing our, our district to continue to be a strong partner with the city and a strong steward of Red River. We really would love the opportunity to work closely with the city. And this funding would allow us to keep doing that.

MIKE WARREN: The City of Austin allocated emergency funds to save live music and venues during the pandemic. What's different now?

NICOLE KLEPADLO: They sure do. And you know, we are still recovering from the pandemic. You know, there are still changes. Business models have changed. And, you know, insurance premiums have gone up. And we really want to draw attention to the fact that the Red River Cultural District is, you know, year round promoting and marketing this worldwide cultural tourism destination that really helps amplify the live music capital of the world.

MIKE WARREN: Okay. We are at a time for now. But Nicole Klepadlo, interim executive director for Red River Cultural District, thank you very much for talking with us.

NICOLE KLEPADLO: Thanks so much.

For more information on the Red River Cultural District, click here.