Austin Regional Clinic closing all locations Feb. 3 due to wintry weather
AUSTIN, Texas - All Austin Regional Clinics will be closed all day Thursday, Feb. 3 due to potentially hazardous travel conditions as a result of a forecasted arctic cold front.
Virtual appointments will be available, and all phone lines will be open during normal business hours.
Those with appointments scheduled tomorrow will receive a text or call with changes, according to ARC. Clinic staff may call from non-ARC phone lines.
