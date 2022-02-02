Austin Regional Clinic closing all locations Feb. 3 due to wintry weather

All Austin Regional Clinics will be closed all day Thursday, Feb. 3 due to potentially hazardous travel conditions as a result of a forecasted arctic cold front.

Virtual appointments will be available, and all phone lines will be open during normal business hours.

Those with appointments scheduled tomorrow will receive a text or call with changes, according to ARC. Clinic staff may call from non-ARC phone lines.

View the latest weather forecast here.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Texas Winter Storm: What Austin area can expect

ERCOT issuing Winter Weather Watch in Texas through Sunday

How to build an Emergency Kit

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter