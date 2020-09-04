Austin residence catches on fire after being struck by lightning

article

A residence in northwest Austin caught on fire after being struck by lightning, according to the Austin Fire Department. No one was injured in this incident and there was only minor damage to the structure.

The lightning struck a residential structure in the 4700 block of Twin Valley Drive.

No one is expected to be displaced because of this incident.

The alarm was reduced to first in units according to the Austin Fire Department.