Austin resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize

An Austin resident has claimed a Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize worth $1 million.

The person's winning ticket was in the game $1,000,000 Crossword and was sold at Step-In Grocery located at 7309 Cameron Road (Suite 100) in Austin. The person has elected to remain anonymous.

This was the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in $1,000,000 Crossword. The game offers more than $137.4 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.42, including break-even prizes.

