Austin residents using cooling centers to reprieve from the heat

Cooling centers are open in Austin-Travis County following the National Weather Service’s extreme heat warning.

As the sun blares, temperatures rise, and the concrete gets hotter, skaters look to cool off in the shade.

"I had to literally change shirts since this morning, this is my second one just because of the amount of sweat that you pour in a few runs," Austin skater Trevor Tenge said.

Tenge said he usually brings a cooler full of drinks for he and the kids. On Sunday afternoon, the ice was melting faster than he could keep up.

"That's the hardest part is keeping things cold out here," Tenge said.

Tenge said it’s hard for him to cool off, too, but some skaters utilize the Austin Recreation Center’s air conditioning to do so.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

"I'm glad that the city actually has a rec center right next door and kids can cool down and take it easy for the day," Tenge said.

City of Austin representatives said as long as the excessive heat warning is in effect, the cooling centers, including the Austin Recreation Center and others around town, will be available during operating hours.

"We're looking at those forecasts, working with all those community partners and activating the plan based on the forecast so that we can be prepared to serve the community in the best way possible," City of Austin Homeland Security and Emergency Management Communications Manager Sara Henry said.

These cooling centers are not shelters, but community members can stay a few hours if needed while the centers are open.

"They're open to anyone who needs them, so it could be all ages, all types, anywhere in Austin, if you find yourself needing a little reprieve from the heat," Henry said.