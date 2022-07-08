Austin-Travis County to operate cooling centers July 9-10 due to heat advisory

Austin-Travis County will be operating cooling centers over the weekend as a Heat Advisory has been issued for much of Central Texas from noon to 8 pm this evening.

The centers will be open during operating hours on July 9-10. Locations and hours will be updated on the city's website.

The lobbies of the Travis County Community Centers will also be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. as alternative cooling centers. The Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) located at 500 E 7th St, is also serving as a cooling center and is open Monday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The following locations will be open this weekend:

Public Facilities Open Saturday, July 9

Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Givens Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

South Austin Recreation Center – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dittmar Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Austin Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Showers are closed.)

Hancock Recreation Center – 9 a.m.- noon

Northwest Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.

Cantu / Pan A.m. Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Montopolis Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dougherty Arts Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

George Washington Carver Museum – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Asian American Resource Center - 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Public Facilities Open Sunday, July 10

Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m.

Givens Recreation Center – noon -4 p.m.

George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – noon -4 p.m.

South Austin Recreation Center – 1-5 p.m.

Dittmar Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Austin Recreation Center – noon - 4 p.m. (Showers are closed.)

According to the city, only service animals are permissible at these locations.