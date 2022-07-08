Expand / Collapse search

Austin-Travis County to operate cooling centers July 9-10 due to heat advisory

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Sizzling weekend ahead for Central Texas

If outside, drink plenty of water, wear light weight and light colored clothing, and take plenty of breaks in the shade or in air conditioning to prevent the onset of heat-related illnesses.

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County will be operating cooling centers over the weekend as a Heat Advisory has been issued for much of Central Texas from noon to 8 pm this evening.

The centers will be open during operating hours on July 9-10. Locations and hours will be updated on the city's website

The lobbies of the Travis County Community Centers will also be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. as alternative cooling centers. The Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) located at 500 E 7th St, is also serving as a cooling center and is open Monday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.  

The following locations will be open this weekend:

Public Facilities Open Saturday, July 9

  • Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Givens Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • South Austin Recreation Center – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Dittmar Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Austin Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Showers are closed.)
  • Hancock Recreation Center – 9 a.m.- noon
  • Northwest Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.
  • Cantu / Pan A.m. Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Montopolis Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Dougherty Arts Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • George Washington Carver Museum – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Asian American Resource Center - 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Public Facilities Open Sunday, July 10

  • Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
  • Givens Recreation Center – noon -4 p.m.
  • George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – noon -4 p.m.
  • South Austin Recreation Center – 1-5 p.m.
  • Dittmar Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Austin Recreation Center – noon - 4 p.m. (Showers are closed.)

According to the city, only service animals are permissible at these locations.