Austin-Travis County to operate cooling centers July 9-10 due to heat advisory
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County will be operating cooling centers over the weekend as a Heat Advisory has been issued for much of Central Texas from noon to 8 pm this evening.
The centers will be open during operating hours on July 9-10. Locations and hours will be updated on the city's website.
The lobbies of the Travis County Community Centers will also be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. as alternative cooling centers. The Austin Resource Center for the Homeless (ARCH) located at 500 E 7th St, is also serving as a cooling center and is open Monday – Sunday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The following locations will be open this weekend:
Public Facilities Open Saturday, July 9
- Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Givens Recreation Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- South Austin Recreation Center – 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Dittmar Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Austin Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (Showers are closed.)
- Hancock Recreation Center – 9 a.m.- noon
- Northwest Recreation Center – 8:30 a.m. -2:30 p.m.
- Cantu / Pan A.m. Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Montopolis Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Emma S. Barrientos Mexican American Cultural Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Dougherty Arts Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- George Washington Carver Museum – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Asian American Resource Center - 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Public Facilities Open Sunday, July 10
- Gus Garcia Recreation Center – 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Givens Recreation Center – noon -4 p.m.
- George Morales Dove Springs Rec Center – noon -4 p.m.
- South Austin Recreation Center – 1-5 p.m.
- Dittmar Recreation Center – 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Austin Recreation Center – noon - 4 p.m. (Showers are closed.)
According to the city, only service animals are permissible at these locations.