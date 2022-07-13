Austin Resource Recovery adjusts cart set-out time for operator safety

The Austin Resource Recovery (ARR) is asking customers to place their carts at the curb no later than 5:30 a.m. on their scheduled collection day, effective through the end of the summer.

This change allows operators, or sanitation drivers, to begin collecting recycling, composting, trash, large brush and bulk items one hour earlier, helping to prevent them from performing collections during the hottest hours of the day.

In addition to the newly adjusted set-out time, ARR has increased the number of mandatory daily stand-downs each driver must take, from two to four. Stand-downs are required breaks that are enforced as heat rises. They provide 15 minutes for drivers to rehydrate and rest in a cool place before continuing collection. ARR drivers must stand down at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. if they are still performing collections.

During these times, the City of Austin’s no idling policy is suspended to allow drivers to cool off in their vehicles. Drivers may also utilize cooling centers throughout the city.

In times of extreme heat, supervisors distribute water, electrolyte drinks and packets, and water-activated cooling apparel to help keep drivers hydrated and regulate their body temperature.

All ARR employees are also required to take yearly heat awareness training ahead of the summer months.

ARR customers are encouraged to download the Austin Recycles app, available for iOS and Android, to receive reminders regarding their collection day and time.

For up-to-date locations and hours for cooling centers and heatwave tips, visit austintexas.gov/alerts.